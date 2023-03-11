Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) and Nu­trition International or­ganised a two-day orien­tation training related to Salt Iodisation. Accord­ing to a press release issued here on Friday, the officers of BFA and salt processors attended the orientation training. Dr Fatima Saad and Dr Mehmood Khan of USI Programme informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongoing Universal Salt Iodisation Programme of Nutrition International in this regard. On the fi­nal day, Secretary Food Department Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Director Gen­eral BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordina­tor National Fortifica­tion Alliance Dr Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.