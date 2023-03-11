QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) and Nutrition International organised a two-day orientation training related to Salt Iodisation. According to a press release issued here on Friday, the officers of BFA and salt processors attended the orientation training. Dr Fatima Saad and Dr Mehmood Khan of USI Programme informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongoing Universal Salt Iodisation Programme of Nutrition International in this regard. On the final day, Secretary Food Department Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordinator National Fortification Alliance Dr Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 11, 2023
Share: