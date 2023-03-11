Share:

Pakistan Army will save billions of rupees by reducing the parade.

ISLAMABAD - Due to the lingering financial crisis the nation is currently experienc­ing, the combined services parade, an annual event of the Pakistani Armed Forces that is held on March 23, Pakistan Day, will only take place on a limited scale.

The Pakistan Army has chosen to stage the joint services parade on a relatively small scale in or­der to save money, according to reliable sources who spoke to The Nation yesterday. Once held at the Shakarparian Hills parade grounds in Islamabad, the march would now take place on the lawn of the President’s House.

The updated parade schedule stated that President Dr. Arif Alvi would be the principal guest as a smart contingent of three Armed Forces marched on the presidency lawn. Those present will include the three service chiefs, the chair­man of the joint chiefs of staff com­mittee, and the prime minister.

Only a select group of visitors would be invited; the general public would not be allowed en­try. The event would be broad­cast live on television. Every year on March 23, Pakistan Day is marked to commemorate the passage of the Lahore Resolu­tion in 1940. A joint services parade in Islamabad showcases the Pakistani military forces’ tra­ditional and contemporary gear. According to the sources, the de­cision was made in accordance with the government’s austerity plan, which required all depart­ments and ministries under the Pakistani government to reduce non-development spending.

According to the sources, the Pakistani army stands by the government during this chal­lenging economic period and would save billions of rupees by reducing the parade. This is the second joint services parade that will be held at the Presidency on a smaller scale. A similar march was held there in 2014 as well.