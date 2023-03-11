Share:

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have yet to reach on an agreement for the bailout package.

“The Ministry of Finance and IMF officials won’t held negotiations as the two sides have taken an interval of three days, to consider over dissenting points,” according to sources.

The two sides will now hold talks on March 13 (Monday), sources said.

The State Bank and the IMF officials last night held talks over the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), sources said.

According to sources, Pakistan has implemented all advance conditions of the IMF for the staff level agreement.

It is to be mentioned here that the agreement between Pakistan and the global lender was expected on February 09.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the staff level agreement with the IMF was expected within next two days.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, federal finance minister said that incumbent government has inherited the economic crisis and taking steps for economic revival of the country.

He invited all political parties for the ‘charter of economy’, which could not be amended by anyone.