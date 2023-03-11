Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated its concern over In­dia’s irresponsible firing of Brahmos supersonic missile into Pakistani territory last year.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch in a statement recalled that a year ago, a su­personic missile Brahmos was fired from Surat­garh India into Pakistani territory on March 9, 2022. It endangered human life and property and posed a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability.

She said Pakistan demonstrated exemplary re­straint which was a testament of our systemic ma­turity and unflinching commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state.

The irresponsible act by India was in violation of international law, United Nations Charter, Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, civil aviation rules and safety pro­tocols. It exposed many loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian system regarding handling of its strategic weapons, she added.

Despite the lapse of one year, the government of India had not acceded to Pakistan’s demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding this serious incident.

“India has also not shared findings of its inter­nal inquiry with Pakistan,” she said adding its unilateral and hasty closure of the so-called in­ternal inquiry had raised serious questions on the command and control systems in place in India for its strategic weapons. “Pakistan reit­erates its demand for joint probe into this irre­sponsible incident.