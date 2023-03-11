Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Friday filed a complaint in the Su­preme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Ra­sheed and Council’s Chairperson Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha filed the complaint on behalf of the apex regulatory body of the lawyers.

Both the top leaders of the PBC on February 21 this year had an­nounced to file a complaint before the Supreme Judicial Council against apex court judge, who was alleged­ly talking to former chief minister Parvez Elahi about fixation of a case before a particular bench or judge.

Three audio clips were leaked on February 16, 2023 and in one of the clips, Elahi was purportedly heard talking to the judge before whose bench he wanted a corruption case to be fixed. His voice could be heard telling the judge that he was coming to meet him. The man on the oth­er side tried to convince him that it would not be appropriate, but for­mer Punjab chief minister Elahi in­sisted he was close by and would be coming without protocol.

The complaint maintained that the judges of the Supreme Court, consti­tuting the SJC, devised the code of conduct for judges of the superior courts “in the exercise of their pow­ers under Article 209 (8) of the Con­stitution of Pakistan. Thus, respect and compliance with such code be­come the foremost duty of the judg­es of the Supreme Court”.

It stated that “the judge’s task is to ensure that equality should prevail in all things” but the “performance and conduct of the superior judicia­ry has become a talk of the town ev­erywhere in Pakistan”.

The complaint further said that the superior judiciary was already “un­der criticism” and the “audio leaks attributed to the respondent may have not pricked the conscience of the respondent judge but the Paki­stan Bar Council has taken the mat­ter with great concern for the sake of respect and dignity of the superi­or judiciary of Pakistan”.

It requested that the SJC hold an inquiry into the matter and initiate “proper proceedings” on informa­tion regarding Justice Naqvi’s “as­sets worth crores of rupees” which was circulating in the media.

The petition provided grounds for the inquiry, stating that “Article III of the Code of conduct requires of a judge to be above approach and for this purpose to keep his conduct in all things, official and/or private, free from impropriety is expected of a judge. The conduct exhibited and displayed by the respondent judge in audio leaks is a clear violation of the referred article”.

It stated that the former chief min­ister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi “in the viral audio, is found to be clearly instructing a counsel to get an important case fixed before the respondent judge” which “created and triggered a public perception on a larger scale against the indepen­dence, sanctity and dignity of the su­perior judiciary, warranting inquiry into the matter”.