Share:

LAHORE - Director General Provincial Di­saster Management Authority (PDMA) Ft Lt Imran Qureshi has said that the PDMA was engaged in collecting relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. In a statement issued on Friday, he added that dona­tions worth more than 200 mil­lion rupees had been collected through cheques while hun­dred million rupees had been deposited to the Prime Minis­ter’s Relief Fund. Meanwhile, he mentioned that 160 tons of relief goods had also been col­lected at different collection centers and goods worth 100 tons had been handed over to the NDMA for dispatching them to Turkiye and Syria. He added that the second shipment of re­lief goods would also be sent soon. The DG PDMA explained that relief goods were com­posed of 11 items, including edibles, warm clothes, blankets and food hampers. He added that the government had set up collection centers in the offices of deputy commissioners across the province for receiving dona­tions and relief goods.