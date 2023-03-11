Share:

LAHORE - Pun­jab Food Authority’s en­forcement team raided a famous fast-food point in Kareem Market and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) over multiple violations. PFA Director General Mud­dassir Riaz Malik said that the authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) for using substandard oil and non-food grade vessels. He said that a team of PFA also wit­nessed an abundance of cockroaches and the worst condition of hygiene in the kitchen area. Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medi­cal certificates, he added. Muddassir Malik further said that the use of sub­standard and unhygienic oil is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He said the implementation of hy­giene principles is essen­tial for the food business otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt iron hand­edly. The PFA has been struggling day and night to improve the food qual­ity and ensure the provi­sion of healthy, safe and standard food in Punjab, he said.