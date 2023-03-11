ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday issued special instructions to the authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the hours of Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan.
The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting with Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman. The step will facilitate the fasting people during the holy month.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year.
The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the manufacturing of tents and other relief goods for Turkiye, said the relief supply for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria would be dispatched within the given timeframe. He directed the authorities concerned to carry out random checking of the winterised tents to ensure their quality. The prime minister told the meeting that the finance ministry, despite financial constraints, provided resources for supply of relief goods which was appreciable. He also thanked the National Disaster Management Authority, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Pakistan’s ambassadors to Turkiye and Syria for their efforts for relief of the quake affected people. He said the Pakistani philanthropists were donating relief goods wholeheartedly for those who suffered the losses caused by the earthquake. The NDMA Chairman General Inam Haider Malik, finance and planning ministers and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye briefed the meeting on the status of relief supplies to the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.