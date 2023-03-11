Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday issued special instructions to the authorities to en­sure uninterrupted sup­ply of electricity during the hours of Sehr and If­tar in Ramazan.

The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting with Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman. The step will fa­cilitate the fasting people during the holy month.

Meanwhile, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that around 50,000 winterised tents would be dispatched to the quake-hit Turkiye by March 23 this year.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the manufac­turing of tents and other relief goods for Turkiye, said the relief supply for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria would be dispatched within the given timeframe. He di­rected the authorities con­cerned to carry out random checking of the winterised tents to ensure their quali­ty. The prime minister told the meeting that the finance ministry, despite financial constraints, provided re­sources for supply of relief goods which was apprecia­ble. He also thanked the Na­tional Disaster Management Authority, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minis­ter Ahsan Iqbal, and Infor­mation and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb, and Pakistan’s ambas­sadors to Turkiye and Syr­ia for their efforts for relief of the quake affected peo­ple. He said the Pakistani philanthropists were do­nating relief goods whole­heartedly for those who suf­fered the losses caused by the earthquake. The NDMA Chairman General Inam Haider Malik, finance and planning ministers and Pa­kistan’s ambassador in Tur­kiye briefed the meeting on the status of relief supplies to the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.