Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the signing of the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the resumption of diplomatic ties.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “This China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability & economic development in ME & Muslim world.”

He further observed that it showed that with collective wisdom, win-win outcomes were possible.

Earlier, on Friday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press statement, said that Pakistan firmly believed that this important diplomatic breakthrough would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.