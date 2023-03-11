ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal in Karachi on Friday. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, President Air War College Institute, said a press release received here. The chief guest congratulated the AWCI team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasized upon the importance of preparing future military leadership capable of facing modern day challenges of aerial warfare.Addressing the Air War Course participants, the naval chief paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland. The Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that in the current era, the requirements for gaining knowledge are rapidly evolving and the only way to attain modern education is solely based on the acquisition of high-tech skills at par with contemporary requirements. He further said, “huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of future leadership of the Armed Forces to prepare themselves in line with upcoming hybrid perils and future warfare dynamics. Continuous quality training and its practical application in response to realistic scenarios form the basis for countering global strategic competition and emerging regional dynamics in warfare.” The Naval Chief further accentuated that we must keep abreast to the latest trends of emerging technology and should prepare ourselves to deal with hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare. He also emphasized the importance of jointness in achieving military objectives in today’s rapidly transforming warfare.
Share: