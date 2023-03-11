Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admi­ral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal in Ka­rachi on Friday. On his arriv­al, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Sid­diqui, President Air War Col­lege Institute, said a press re­lease received here. The chief guest congratulated the AWCI team for achieving the educa­tional standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasized upon the im­portance of preparing future military leadership capable of facing modern day challeng­es of aerial warfare.Address­ing the Air War Course partic­ipants, the naval chief paid rich tribute to the role and sacri­fices of Pakistan Armed Forc­es for the defence and security of the motherland. The Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that in the current era, the require­ments for gaining knowledge are rapidly evolving and the only way to attain modern ed­ucation is solely based on the acquisition of high-tech skills at par with contemporary re­quirements. He further said, “huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of future leadership of the Armed Forces to pre­pare themselves in line with upcoming hybrid perils and future warfare dynamics. Con­tinuous quality training and its practical application in re­sponse to realistic scenarios form the basis for countering global strategic competition and emerging regional dynam­ics in warfare.” The Naval Chief further accentuated that we must keep abreast to the lat­est trends of emerging tech­nology and should prepare ourselves to deal with hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare. He also emphasized the importance of jointness in achieving military objectives in today’s rapidly transform­ing warfare.