RAWAlPINDI - The investigators of Chontra police have launched a man hunt to trace out 16 culprits including two owners of an illegal housing society accused of killing a man and injuring four others during an ambush-style shooting at ladian Morr, informed sources on Friday. Police, earlier, had registered a case on complaint of Syed Qasim Ijaz against 16 accused including Chauhdry Nahim Ijaz, Chaudhry Wasim Ijaz, Waheed, Jabbar, Ali Imran and Roman Imran under sections 302/324/341/148/149 of 109 of PPC, they said.

According to sources, Syed Qasim Ijaz lodged complaint with PS Chontra officials that he is employed with Abdullah City and was travelling towards society office along with Ali Raza, Umair Saeed Shah, Naqash Afzal and Umar to withdraw their salaries. “We were traveling back to our society when Chauhdry Nahim Ijaz, Chaudhry Wasim Ijaz (directors of Blue World City) Waheed, Jabbar, Ali Imran and Roman Imran along with 10 unknown armed men intercepted our vehicles and opened indiscriminate firing on us killing Umar and injuring four others,” he said.

He added the accused managed to flee after committing crime. He asked the police to register case against accused who were also wanted by police in a series of cases lodged against with various police stations over their criminal activities. Police filed case and began investigation.