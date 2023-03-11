Share:

KOHAT - City police here on Friday arrested four drug smugglers near Tunnel Toll Plaza after recovery of marijuana from their vehicle. According to police sources, the police intercepted a suspicious car and recovered marijuana worth Rs 100,000 from its hidden compartments.

The action was taken after a tip-off about a smuggling bid. Police arrested four alleged smugglers identified as Abdul Qadim, Shahid, Yaqubi Noor of Afghanistan and Adnan Afridi, a resident of Peshawar. A case has been registered against all the accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station while further investigation was underway.