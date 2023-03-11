Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aabpara police team raided a distillery in G-7/2 and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, Aabpara police team headed by SHO Aabpara conducted a successful raid at the distillery in the area of G-7/2 and recovered 100 bottles of liquor. Police team also nabbed liquor dealer Faisal Sohail during the raid. A case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway. On the instructions of CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a special campaign is already in progress to make Islamabad a “drug-free” city and strict action is being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs.

“We are committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation,” he added. Meanwhile, police apprehended 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. Golra police team arrested two accused namely Adnan and Muhammad Kamran and recovered 210 gram heroin and 115 gram Ice from their possession.

Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Watan Dost and recovered 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zeeshan and Abdul Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Zafran and recovered 1340 gram hashish from his possession. Furthermore, Noon police team arrested an accused namely Bilal and recovered 1020 gram heroin from his possession, while police also arrested accused Farman involved in illegally gas filling. Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Shahbaz Shabbir and Bilal Sharif and recovered 30 bore and one 9mm pistol with ammunition from their possession.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, Islamabad capital police teams arrested three absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.