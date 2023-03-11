Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter has invited applications from potential candidates for the upcoming general elections. According to details, PTI has sought applications from aspirants for general seats and reserved seats for women. The aspirants were directed to collect forms from Insaf House from March 13. The candidates could submit their applications till March 31, the notification. The parliamentary board will publish final list of candidates after getting approval from party chairman.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for elections in Punjab to be held on April 30. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced. It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.