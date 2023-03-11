Share:

PTI chief says there is a kind of fascism which is unseen even in martial laws | Asks who forced Bilal’s father to stave off case against ‘perpetrators’.

LAHORE - Speaking in the context of ‘bru­tal’ police action on the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the alleged death of a party ac­tivist in Lahore, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday said that the rulers wanted to spread fear among the masses to win the upcoming elections.

“Their plan was to have blood on the streets so they could run away from elections. Ever since one person has got a specific position, human rights viola­tions have multiplied. There is a kind of fascism which is unseen even in martial laws”, he said in a televised address to the party workers along with party’s cen­tral Punjab president Dr Yas­min Rashid.

The PTI chief said that PTI’s election rally was banned even though the ECP had announced the election schedule in Punjab. He alleged that they were cre­ating fear in the masses so that thieves might win again. “The nation should get ready for the struggle of real freedom and we shall not back off now”, he added.

Imran said that the PTI lead­ers were facing obstacles in their election campaigns de­spite the announcement of the election schedule. “So far 80 cases have been registered against me alone. They are try­ing to spread fear to win the elections, he maintained.

The PTI chief lambasted the government for brutally tortur­ing and killing a dedicated and ardent PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah in custody and urged the nation to stand up against the criminal rulers and should be ready for all sacrifices in the holy war of ‘real independence’.

“When will our Judiciary wake up to stop custodial torture, which is not only a violation of our Constitution but also our international legal obligation as Pakistan is State Party to In­ternational Convention Against Torture (CAT),” he asked.

He said the time was ripe to stand against the crooked rulers imposed on the nation through conspiracy. “Everyone should get ready to take part in jihad for real independence and we will not retreat come what may,” he remarked. Imran Khan said that if the nation did dot stand up against the brutal killing of an innocent person like Zille Shah, then they had no future.

“When Man, God’s great­est creation, falls, he descends even below animals. The ones who tortured Ali Bilal, our Zille Shah, to death are worse than animals. They have been indulg­ing in custodial torture on Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill and many political workers, overseen by a total psychopath,” he added.

The PTI chairman said that Zille Shah loved his country in a very special way. “His violent death through custodial torture shows the depths to which the corrupt, ruthless and cruel rul­ing elite has sunk,” Khan stated.

He went on to say: “What is hap­pening in Pakistan may be with terrorists or traitors, but I have never seen such an incident in my life as a worker who has nev­er fought with anyone in his life.