Rubbishing the PTI claims that Ali Bilal was killed in police custody, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah died in a road accident in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently on Wednesday ahead of Lahore rally. The PTI leadership claims Bilal was in police custody when he was killed.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, whom the party claims was murdered at the hands of the police, revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from excessive bleeding.

According to a post-mortem report, Ali Bilal was subjected to torture, and died from excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to his head. The report revealed that 26 different marks of torture were found on the victim’s body, including on sensitive parts, while a part of his skull was badly affected.

Later, Punjab police constituted a two-member committee to probe into PTI activist death in alleged police torture during clashes outside Zaman Park.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, interim Punjab CM said that Ali Bilal was hit by a vehicle which led to his death. He said that four people — who brought Ali to the hospital in a 4×4 vehicle — have been arrested and will be presented before a court.

The chief minister commended Punjab police for their efforts in tracing the suspects. He denied the involvement of his administration in the incident.

“I will not surrender. I will prefer going home but will not give in,” the CM told journalists and advised PTI to refrain from levelling baseless allegations on Punjab govt.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab IGP Anwar said that the vehicle, in which the deceased worker was brought to the hospital, belongs to PTI’s central Punjab wing leader Raja Shakeel.

He added that Shakeel informed PTI Punjab leader Yasmeen Rashid that a person has been hit by a vehicle. IGP further said that the vehicle of Raja Shakeel contains blood stains of Zille Shah.

The IGP said that action would be taken if police negligence proved.