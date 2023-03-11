Share:

Candidates for Punjab Assembly election can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officers from March 12 to 14, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a statement, the election watchdog said that the names of nominated candidates will be published on March 15while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till 22. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nominations papers till 27th.

The appellate tribunal will decide the appeals till 3rd of next month. The revised list of candidates will be published on 4th.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

The polling will be held on April 30, it added.

Meanwhile, the security institutions opposed the move of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a meeting with ECP officials on Friday, the security institutions briefed the participants about the critical law and order situation in both provinces. The representatives of the security institutions opposed the organisation of elections in Punjab and KP.

The ECP will take the final decision after consulting other institutions, sources say.