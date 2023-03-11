Share:

The Punjab government on Saturday rubbished the claims that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal was died in custodial torture after he was arrested during clashes between police and workers of the political party in Lahore this week.

Ali Bilal, affectionately called Zillay Shah, was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Tuesday evening where he was pronounced dead. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders later claimed that he was killed by police.

To address the allegations, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Usman Anwar, Lahore CCPO Bilal Saddique Kamyana and other officials held a joint press conference.

The IG Punjab said the PTI worker died in a road accident after he was hit a vehicle, which is owned by a PTI leader Raja Shakeel. “We have found blood stains on the vehicle,” he said.

The Punjab CM also rejected the allegations of custodial torture, adding that false allegations were being levelled against the government.

