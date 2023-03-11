Share:

LAHORE - A Sessions court on Friday granted pre-arrest in­terim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a provocative speech case till March 20. The court ordered the PTI lead­er to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for obtain­ing the interim relief, besides ordering him to join the investigations. Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Hassan Wasar heard the bail petition filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Shah mehmood Qureshi had filed the bail petition, submitting that he wanted to join the investigations but feared his ar­rest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to him. The Race Course Police had registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the complaint of a sub-inspector.