Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan High Court (BHC) yester­day suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI chair­man Imran Khan for two weeks in a case of hate speech against state institutions.

Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar presided over the plea filed by the former pre­mier and issued a notice to the concerned parties and directed lawyers to present the affidavit in the next hearing. Imran had approached the BHC against the FIR registered in Quetta. It was argued in the petition that the “case against the PTI chairman has been registered illegally”, re­questing the court to “dismiss the case filed in Bijli Road po­lice station of the provincial cap­ital”. The legal team of the ousted premier and PTI Provincial Pres­ident Qasim Khan Suri were also present on the occasion of the submission of the request to dis­miss the case against the party chairman.