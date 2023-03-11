QUETTA - The Balochistan High Court (BHC) yesterday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI chairman Imran Khan for two weeks in a case of hate speech against state institutions.
Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar presided over the plea filed by the former premier and issued a notice to the concerned parties and directed lawyers to present the affidavit in the next hearing. Imran had approached the BHC against the FIR registered in Quetta. It was argued in the petition that the “case against the PTI chairman has been registered illegally”, requesting the court to “dismiss the case filed in Bijli Road police station of the provincial capital”. The legal team of the ousted premier and PTI Provincial President Qasim Khan Suri were also present on the occasion of the submission of the request to dismiss the case against the party chairman.