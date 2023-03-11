Share:

ISLAMABAD - LearnOBots will conduct “Robotics and STEAM Weekend Camp” from March 11 (Saturday) to provide a platform for students to explore different domains of science and technology.

The camp has been designed for kids between 8-14 years of age where they can explore multiple dimensions of science and technology and discover their passion. The activities will include robotics, coding, electronics, engineering, game development, application development, computer programming, 3D modelling, and printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, creating digital art, renewable energy resources, home inventions, professional development, and blogging. The camp will be held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) while online courses will be offered for the remote students