MARDAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan directed police officers on Friday to complete the investigation of untraced cases on modern lines using their professional skills. While chairing a meeting about the law and order situation and crime prevention in Mardan range at his office, he asked the SDPOs to make all-out efforts to prevent theft, robbery, and banditry, and to continue a truly indiscriminate crackdown on drug and arms dealing, land mafia, car-lifting, and gambling.

The meeting held detailed discussion on the current state of law and order, overall security, and the most recent situations and events during the meeting. A comparative review of the crimes committed this year was also conducted. The meeting was attended by DPO Swabi Najam Husnain Liaqat, DPO Nowshera Nasir Mehmood, DPO Charssada Muhammad Arif, DPO Mohmand Muhammad Ayaz, all SPs Investigation of Mardan region, and Circle SDPOs. The RPO directed the police officers to increase police security during the ongoing census campaign. He directed the officer to ensure that the FIR is registered on time.

He contended that in the current situation, human intelligence, such as snap checking, special blockades, and search operations, should be activated. During the briefing, the RPO was informed that the crime rate in the region has decreased significantly in the first two months of this year, to which RPO Mardan expressed his satisfaction and stated that disciplinary actions have been taken.

To end the hostilities of killings, DRC systems should be made more effective; in this context, local leaders should also be included to solve these issues. The RPO was also informed that 337 members of various gangs had been arrested. Police recovered two crores and four million rupees, jewellery and other items, eight motor cars, four other vehicles, and 31 motorcycles, as well as 27 hostages kidnapped in various cases.