ISLAMABAD - Produced under the banner of MD Productions, the most-loved drama serial ‘Kaala Doriya’ starring sana Javed and osman Khalid Butt is trending at #3 on YouTube with over 5.7M views. Written by saima akram chaudhry, the maestro of Ramazan serials and directed under the vital direction of Danish nawaz, known for his well-acclaimed dramas ‘Hum Tum’, ‘chupke chupke’, and ‘sun Yaara’, the serial has amassed immense popularity on social media. Turning to his official Instagram handle, the ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ crooner dropped some heartfelt photos while spilling the beans on his favourite scenes from the most-talked-about serial. “When I read the script of Kaala Doriya, these two scenes were immediate favourites The breakup because of its realism and the scene between asfand & Faraz because it didn’t rely on dialogues for gravity.”

expressing profound gratitude, the heartthrob stated, “It has been so heartwarming to see such an overwhelming response to episode 24.” Furthermore, the starlet also gave a huge shout-out to the entire team behind the most-hyped project “Massive props to saima akram chaudary for writing such powerful scenes, to Danish nawaz who ensured nothing went overboard on the edit”.

“And finally to my scene partner Shahzad noor, it felt like I was hugging my actual brother,” Butt concluded the lengthy note by lauding the model-turned-actor. Previously, the lady with a golden pen saima akram Chaudary also took it to her official social media handle, stating “congratulations to the entire team of Kaala Doriya. Thank you viewers for all your love and support”.