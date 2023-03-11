Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT) Peshawar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, mutual research cooperation, social awareness, community development, and job creation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the varsity’s Dean Prof Dr Abid and other academic and administrative staff by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and CUSIT Peshawar President Saboor Sethi. SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, and others were present at the agreement signing ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ishaq described the agreement between SCCI and CUSTI as a landmark initiative aimed at improving mutual collaboration, enhancing industry-academia linkages, and conducting joint research. Ishaq advocated for updating the curriculum of skill training institutions to meet modern standards. He informed that SCCI has initiated a series of training/workshops for young entrepreneurs to build technical skills and awareness about modern techniques in collaboration with GIZ and other institutions and that the MoU is part of these efforts.