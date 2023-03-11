ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in the area of Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province “On 10 March 2023, intelligence-based operations were conducted by security forces in North and South Waziristan Districts. During conduct of the operations, 5 terrorists were killed after intense fire exchange,” said the ISPR in a statement on Friday. It said weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve, said the ISPR further.
Share: