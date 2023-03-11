Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces on Friday killed five ter­rorists in the area of Wa­ziristan in Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa province “On 10 March 2023, intelli­gence-based operations were conducted by secu­rity forces in North and South Waziristan Districts. During conduct of the op­erations, 5 terrorists were killed after intense fire ex­change,” said the ISPR in a statement on Friday. It said weapons, ammuni­tion and a large quantity of equipment was also recov­ered from the killed terror­ists. Pakistan Army is de­termined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territo­ry with an unflinching re­solve, said the ISPR further.