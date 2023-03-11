Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Sub-Committee Chairperson on National Health Services, Rubina Khalid on Friday lamented what she observed the deteriorating situation at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held under the convenership of Senator Rubina Khalid here at the Parliament House on Friday.

Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani and Senator Shafiq Tareen along with senior officials of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, Chairman PNC and officials of other attached departments were also in attendance.

At the outset of the meeting Senator Rubina Khalid lamented the deteriorating situation of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar with untrained nurses. “I found untrained staff even in the ICU, anybody can come and stand there as a nurse,” she said, showing serious reservations. “It is so painful to see your loved ones are at the mercy of untrained nursing staff,” she criticised. Senator Rubina Khalid lamented the condition of the hospitals’ ICUs and emergency department. She said that even the ICU patients are treated unprofessionally. She said that such a situation at the public sector hospitals is completely unacceptable and should be addressed effectively.

The meeting discussed the compliance report on the decision taken in the previous sub-committee meeting held on 13 February. On the decision of the committee to provide a province-wise list of registered and unregistered nursing colleges operating in Pakistan along with details of their hospitals’ affiliation, the committee was told that PN&MC has no solid information regarding unregistered nursing colleges. However as and when any information in this regard is received the same is being provided time to time to the law-enforcement agencies. The committee recommended more restricted licensing criteria and having double checks on the same. The committee again sought a report on the province – wise list of nursing colleges to be submitted by next week.

On the committee directions to share composition of 11 members governing body along with criteria and method of appointment/ nominations, it was apprised that the governing body comprising 11 members is yet to be constituted.

Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Act, 2023 has been recently promulgated and an interim committee of PN&MC has been constituted. It was also briefed to the committee that the inspection team of PN&MC is conducting surprise visits of the nursing colleges as per the SOPs/ criteria available on the PNC website. The committee emphasised that the inspection mechanism should be improved and nurses should be inspected on spot during practice. The committee also emphasized on revamping the curriculum for the nursing profession. It was also recommended to include general ethics and discipline in the curriculum.