HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court has put the provincial government and other respondents on notice in a petition concerning delay in the construction of the Cadet College Mithi, Tharparkar district. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Friday directed Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar to submit a detailed report explaining the reasons behind the delay before the next date of hearing slated from March 30. The respondents including Secretary College Education, Chief Engineer Education Works Hyderabad, Superintending Engineer Education Works Mirpurkhas, Executive Engineer Education Works Tharparkar and Directorate of Planning and Development have also been asked to submit replies.