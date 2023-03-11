Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - At least six devotees drowned and an unknown number are feared dead af­ter a tractor trolley skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen, Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Regional Emergency Officer (REO), Dr Nattiq Hayyat Ghalzai told media that the trolley was loaded with devotees mostly women and kids who were going to visit a shrine.

He quoted an eyewitness saying that the trolley was packed to capacity.

He stated that six bodies were fished out so far while scuba divers were trying to trace other devotees.

The REO informed that the rescue operation was started soon after being alerted and continuing.