MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Maqsood-ul-Hasan Friday took notice of fleeing of dacoit from police custody in Jehania and ordered early arrest.
According to details, the local people caught two dacoits red-handed and handed them over to police. The people severely tortured a suspect, namely Asif.
The suspect Asif managed to escape from district headquarters hospital during treatment.
The additional IGP ordered the arrest of the accused as early as possible and an inquiry against the employees concerned, a spokesperson for south Punjab police said.