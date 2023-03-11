Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Po­lice Maqsood-ul-Hasan Friday took notice of flee­ing of dacoit from police custody in Jehania and ordered early arrest.

According to details, the local people caught two dacoits red-handed and handed them over to police. The people severely tortured a suspect, namely Asif.

The suspect Asif managed to escape from dis­trict headquarters hospital during treatment.

The additional IGP ordered the arrest of the ac­cused as early as possible and an inquiry against the employees concerned, a spokesperson for south Punjab police said.