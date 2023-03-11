Share:

KIGALI - When Rwandan villager Lillian was diagnosed with cervical cancer, the 30-year-old feared that her life was over. But a new gadget aimed at patients in low-income countries offered her hope.

“The medical diagnosis was very scary; my husband couldn’t believe it,” Lillian -- not her real name -- told aFP. “We had heard of people dying of cancer and that it was incurable, so it was a very scary moment.”

Her fears were not unfounded. cervical cancer is a notorious “silent killer” of women, especially so in poor countries that lack affordable treatment and diagnostics. In Rwanda, it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, attacking 42 out of every 100,000 women, three times the global average, according to national statistics.

The stigma and fear surrounding the disease and its connection to HIv -- a major risk factor for cervical cancer -- means many Rwandan women are reluctant even to get tested. and those who are diagnosed often assume that treatment is out of bounds, unless they live in a major city. For Lillian, whose village is a three-hour drive east of the capital Kigali, the likelihood of emerging cancer-free, less than four months after diagnosis, seemed like a fantasy.

But in 2020, Rwanda decided to trial a portable device that treats precancerous lesions with heat and can be used in countries with limited access to advanced equipment or facilities. “The nurse who treated me used a small gadget that looked like a gun. It is uncomfortable but not painful, even when it uses heat to kill the cancer lesions,” Lillian said. The so-called c3 thermocoagulator is a pistol-like probe that uses battery power, meaning it can be deployed in remote areas without 24/7 access to electricity.