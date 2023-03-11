Share:

According to a new statement by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), 12 alleged terrorists belonging to the militant outfits of Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were caught and are now awaiting further investigation. Given that these individuals were found supporting equipment needed for explosives and suicide jackets, the case seems pretty straightforward. This is the kind of policing that we need, especially at a time when the country has been experiencing heightened terrorism. Our focus now should be on expanding and streamlining such canvassing procedures along with resolving the underlying issues that contribute to terrorist attacks.

The Punjab CTD primarily arrested these terrorists from within the province but if we were to take a close look at the trajectory of terrorist attacks within the last few months, our attention would be redirected to areas like KP and Balochistan. These two provinces have especially been more vulnerable to extremist attacks for a multitude of reasons including a lack of development and political instability all add to the grievances of people who choose to react through violent means. The police forces in both provinces have been left underfunded and ill-equipped to deal with the magnitude and intensity of the attacks being carried out on a regular basis. If our objective is to weave out these criminals, then we must ensure that at the very least, those responsible for maintaining law and order have all the tools and means to fight terrorists and protect the citizenry.

Despite this surge in terrorist attacks, the month of February saw fewer deaths than in preceding months. But this is not because of our own efforts, but a happenstance. The job of the government right now is to ensure that when it comes to the fight against terrorism, we have a strong foothold and are able to not only deduce when the next attack might be through intelligence, but set up preventative barriers and initiate surveillance mechanisms through which more Al-Qaeda and TTP militants can be identified. This approach particularly in areas that have proven to be a hotbed for terrorist activities—like KP and Balochistan—is essential.