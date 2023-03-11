Share:

The times ahead are going to be overshadowed by artificial intelligence. Humans need to remain relevant in such times of digital dominance. We are living in the future – as predicted by authors and researchers during the 1970s to the 90s. We have flying cars and video calls, as shown in the animated sitcom, The Jetsons. We have hand-held communication devices as shown in Star Trek. Despite the presence of innovative technology, we need to use them in the most human way possible.

The youth in particular should create a future for themselves by using digital media. Students studying in intermediate / A-levels should have an idea of what their future should be. No matter if they want to become an engineer, doctor, pilot, or a scientist, they should create a presence on digital media. This presence should not be limited to creating a profile or a page. It should help them connect with relevant audiences. Imagine a student studying in class nine sharing insights on how to become a better presenter by uploading videos on YouTube. He/she can share examples and experiences. He/she will connect with children from the same age group and especially with those who face challenges when speaking in public. Just imagine the kind of engagement this person will create by helping others resolve their problem.

Such actions require foresight, vision, and passion. Parents and teachers, in particular, need to develop among children this sense and the ability to realize their potential. Unfortunately, we are living in the notion that one needs to complete studies and get a job and only then one will become a success. This cycle has been replaced by digital media. Today, the path to earning and to acquiring success does not begin after one completes a degree and finds a job, it can begin right now. One needs insights into what one needs to accomplish. This begins with a goal. If the goal is to become popular, then the destination may never come. If the goal is to make a difference, then the destination may be closer than you think.

Imagine a world where everyone is running the race to acquire a job. Even if all the companies in the country hire as many resources as they can, all of the graduates cannot find jobs at the same time. The youth of Pakistan should realize that digital media has created avenues for them to become entrepreneurs. They need an objective, a vision of what they need to do, guidance from industry experts, and a commitment to remain resilient in their cause.

The educational system of Pakistan and the world, unfortunately, does not encourage students to become independent thinkers. The youth should develop the habit of reading books and watching informative documentaries. They should use the internet to find avenues of how to use digital media, how to earn, how to develop and explore skills. The world has changed over the last decade and it will change exponentially in the years to come. The youth should adapt themselves to changing times and use the innovation they have. Or else they will fade away in the crowd.