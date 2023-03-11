Share:

In a tragic incident, a differently abled child was allegedly raped and murdered in Korangi on Saturday.

The Zaman Town police said the body of the nine-year-old boy was recovered from a car and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the child had a right hand deformity and there were injuries all over the body. She said there was a likelihood of sexual abuse. She said swabs had been sent for examination.

A senior police officer said doctors confirmed murder after rape and police were collecting more evidence. He said the car owner and a watchman of the parking stand had been taken into custody for investigation.

Early this month, a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Bin Qasim area of the metropolis. Locals protested against the government for failing to protect children.