KARACHI-Two alleged terrorist of a banned militant outfit were arrested during a raid in Lyari area of Karachi on Friday.

A joint team of federal intelligence agency and Karachi Police raided Kalakot and took Waleed and Shoaib into custody. Officials seized two grenades from the possession of the suspects. The arrested suspects belong to Dr Allah Nazar group of Balochistan Liberation Force (BLF).

According to a senior police officer, the suspects were planning some attacks in the provincial capital. A case has been registered and detailed investigation has been launched.