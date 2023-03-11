Share:

Three-day celebrations pertaining to 771st annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) will begin in Sehwan Sharif today (Saturday).

A large number of devotees from all the four provinces and foreign countries have arrived in the city to participate in the three-day celebrations of the annual Urs.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori would officially inaugurate the Urs by laying chador on the grave. The district administration of Jamshoro has claimed to have finalized the arrangements for the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).

According to the details shared with the media, some 4,000 policemen would be deployed for security in the town for the 3-day Urs in addition to deployment for the traffic regulation on the highways.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been asked to waive load-shedding during the 3 days of Urs. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) would be banned from entering the stretch of the Indus highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan.

The district administration has also made arrangements for a free supply of bottled drinking water to the devotees. The local health facilities have been put on high alert besides swimming in Aralh and Danistar water channels have been banned.

The cattle show, horse racing, traditional wrestling, agro and industrial exhibition, sughar kachahri, conference and musical nights would be part of the Urs celebrations.