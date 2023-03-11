Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an unusual development, Water and Power Regulatory Authority (Wapda) has directed its subordinate departments/projects to display the portrait of Wapda chairman along with the picture of the Father of the Nation Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in all its offices.

The portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Wapda Chairman retired lieutenant general Sajjad Ghani have been dispatched to all the offices/ projects under Wapda, official source told The Nation.

All the concerned departments/projects heads have been asked to display the portraits at their project/office/institution at an appropriate place, said the source.

The directive in this regard was issued in February 14, 2023, and the Wapda management was quite satisfied with the decision till March 10 and no one objected to it. However, on March 10, the letter was shared on the social media which was strongly objected by all the segment of the society.

For the first time in the history of the country, a subordinate entity (Wapda) of the federal government has issued such a directive asking for portraying its chief portrait along with the portrait of the Founder of the Pakistan.

Finally in the evening, after the passage of almost 25 days, Wapda has withdrawn its earlier letter.

The new order said that portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah should be displayed at the most prominent location / site at your project / office / institution.

Letter no PSO/TIF.106/157-61 dated February 14, 2023 is hereby withdrawn.

The government is required to investigate the move of the Wapda management regarding the display of its chairman portrait alongside Quaid-e-Azam portrait and punish those responsible for the act.