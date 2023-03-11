Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coun­try’s histo­ry is strewn with politi­cal upheaval, as barely any election remained controversial.

The upcoming gen­eral elections in Paki­stan, which are still un­sure to be held as per the given schedule, will undoubtedly be interesting and different from previous in some perspectives.

The continuation of romance between arch-rivals [PML-N and PPPP], seat adjustments, planning to hold polls on the same day and planning of ‘po­litical migratory birds’ are the main questions – which would start unfolding in the days to come. The province of Punjab, undoubtedly pivotal in creat­ing impact on overall elections, has fixed April 30 as the polling day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, with its continuous mantra, has unrelentingly been establish­ing that the general polls would only be a panacea of all the trou­bles in the country.

The PDM’s government is seemingly confused to confront Imran Khan in elections with its present alliance or by adopting some other political strategy.

The unexpected announce­ment of inviting applications for Punjab and KPK polls is be­ing considered as a shift in po­litical tide. The ruling party [PML-N] was earlier unwilling to take part in the polls [Pun­jab Assembly and by-elections in National Assembly]. Politi­cal observers view that the sud­den decision of the ruling party [PML-N] has clearly indicated confusion in its ranks. Major players of PML-N in their recent statements have shown unwill­ingness to conduct polls even after the Supreme Court’s clear verdict on it.

On the other hand, the fate of general polls in the two prov­inces is still doubtful as the rel­evant quarters are not giving green signal to the top elec­toral body despite clear orders of the apex court. Both the Fi­nance Ministry and Interior Ministry, according to the in­siders, have not assured their cooperation to ensure con­ducting polls on separate dates in different provinces. The ex­pected expenditures for the upcoming polls in Punjab and KP are not less than Rs20 bil­lion whereas the affordability in the current economic con­straints is not much than Rs5 billion. Likewise, Rs65 billion would be required for general elections in the country.

It has been recently conveyed to the country’s top electoral watchdog the country is strug­gling to get an IMF tranche by imposing strict conditions. Un­der these circumstances it would be difficult to provide another jolt to the country’s economy.

Likewise, the political war of words has now visibly been converted into a political ven­detta. Both the PTI and the par­ties in Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM], in the past, were blamed for conducting a series of raids in the houses of political opponents by using their provinces’ forces.

Recently, the attacks on PTI’s rally in Lahore, delay in bails of PTI’s senior members in Volun­tary Arrest Movement and oth­er relevant political events have eliminated any chance of ‘dia­logue’ between the alliance of eleven parties and PTI.

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, reject­ing dialogue with the coalition government, has once again claimed that a conspiracy is be­ing hatched to pit his party and the Army against each other.

The panacea in this political tussle is often stated as fresh polls in the country, but unfor­tunately both the sides are not on the same page over how to deal with economic challeng­es. The PTI has plainly refused to sit with the government over the charter of economy.

Political pundits believe that the political temperature in the country would not drop down till the formation of the next government. The upcom­ing elections would be different in the aspect that most of the parties would mainly contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf [PTI].