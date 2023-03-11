Share:

BADIN-The speakers of the seminar organized by Laar Humanitarian & Development Program (LHDP) and Soormi Development Society, Women organization Badin in collaboration with WaterAid Pakistan at Al-Abbas Hall Badin on Friday to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023 under theme “DigitALL” ‘Innovation & technology change, & education in the digital age for achieving for gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls’.

While addressing the event speakers including honorary guest of event, Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, ADC-II, Badin, renowned social woman activist, Pusha Kumari, writer Qamar Nisa Talpur, politician, Sajida Talpur, Marvi Abida Samoon, Sadaf Keerio, Sanam Abbasi, Khalida Soomro, Zeenat Udhejo, Abida Jamali, Makal Shah, Najma Ansari, Noor Jahan Chandio, Farida and others said that women were being ignored to provide them basic rights saying that we have to be the part of the digital technology as without Digital development is not possible.

Speakers of the seminar underlined the need of the cleanness of the villages and cities amid to avoid the diseases which reduce the income of the families and increase the disparities among families. They said that women of the rural and urban areas were yet facing different issues regarding the Water, Sanitation and hygiene and also underlined the need of awareness to the women of the urban as general and rural particularly.

They said that women and girls have less access to the digital world in comparison of men and boys saying that creativity, knowledge and perspectives can shape a future where technology contributes to the transforming social norms, amplifying women’s voices and distributing the benefits of digitalization as the greater equalizer to achieve the sustainable Development Goals. The speakers said that women and girls should be able to engage, learn and making the most of all the opportunities in every sphere of life and at every stage of it, in the education, in the economy, in society and in politics.

Adding speakers said that women have to keep continue their struggle till meeting their basic rights saying that only an annual celebration was not enough to ensure women’s importance in the society, they added. The speakers also highlighted the different social, economic and political issues of the women in the event.

The large number of women, girls, representatives of different Civil Society organizations, Govt officials and media representatives have participated the Seminar. Women and girls participants of the event also presented the tableaus, traditional songs and speeches to highlight the services of women in the society.