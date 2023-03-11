Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari yesterday congratulated Xi Jinping on being elected as the President of the Peo­ple’s Republic of China for the third time.

The election of President Xi Jinping for the third term is a testament to his popularity and ability to lead, Zardari said. Zardari said that it is hoped that under the capable lead­ership of President Xi, Pakistan and China’s historic friendship will further strengthen. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foun­dations of the brotherly relations between the two countries. The China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor is a practical manifestation of the fraternal relations between the two nations, he added.