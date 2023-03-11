ISLAMABAD - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari yesterday congratulated Xi Jinping on being elected as the President of the People’s Republic of China for the third time.
The election of President Xi Jinping for the third term is a testament to his popularity and ability to lead, Zardari said. Zardari said that it is hoped that under the capable leadership of President Xi, Pakistan and China’s historic friendship will further strengthen. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundations of the brotherly relations between the two countries. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a practical manifestation of the fraternal relations between the two nations, he added.