LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group) finished semifinalist in the U14 doubles in the 1st leg ATF Aslomudin Cup U14, Tajikistan, Dushanbe. In the doubles semifinals, Zohaib and partner though played well yet their opponent played well and Zohaib and partner had to lose the match in tie break.

In the singles quarterfinals, Zohaib played tremendous tennis but lost in the match in third set. Zohaib’s hard work, dedication and passion for tennis as well as coaching and support of parents, SA Group and school (LGS Phase V) helped him finish fifth position among 32 participants belonging to the countries with very modern and latest tennis facilities.