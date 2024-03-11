07 dead, 1509 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least seven people were killed while 1509 others injured in 1403 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of whom, 675 people with serious in­juries were shifted to different hos­pitals, while 834 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams. Analysis show those 810 drivers, 52 underage driv­ers, 173 pedestrians, and 533 pas­sengers were among the victims of road crashes. As many as 278 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 292 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 90 with 96 victims and at third Multan with 76 road accidents and 84 victims. According to the data, 1205 motor­bikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 173 mo­torcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 29 truck and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.