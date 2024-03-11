166 Motorway police officers promoted

ISLAMABAD - About 166 officers of different ranks in National Highway and Mo­torway Police have been promoted.

In this regard three impor­tant meetings of the Departmen­tal Promotion Committee for the promotions of National Highways and Motorway Police officers were chaired by Federal Secretary Com­munications Ali Sher Mehsud, Ad­ditional IG (South Region) Munir Sheikh and DIG (Establishment and Discipline) Dar Ali Khattak in the Ministry of Communications and NHMP, Central Police Office Islamabad. In the meeting 166 of­ficers from different ranks were promoted to the next ranks. It was formally approved by Secretary Communications and IG, NHMP Salman Chaudhry.

A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Ministry of Communica­tions under the chairmanship of the Federal Secretary for Commu­nications in which 10 Deputy Su­perintendent of Police (Grade-17) were promoted to the rank of Su­perintendent of Police (Grade-18). In another meeting, which was held at Central Police Office Islam­abad under the chairmanship of Additional IG (South Region), 45 Inspectors (Grade-16) were pro­moted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (Grade-17).

The third meeting was also held at Central Police office under the chairmanship of DIG (Establish­ment and Discipline) in which 111 Sub Inspectors (Grade-14) were promoted to Inspector (Grade-16). Promotions of the of­ficers are done on the basis of sen­iority and merit as per rules. The promotions were based on sen­iority and merit, in accordance with the rules. The Secretary Com­munications and IG NHMP Sal­man Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasising that their promotions were rec­ognition of their excellent perfor­mance.

Secretary Communications and IG NHMP encouraged the promot­ed officers to continue working hard with dedication for the bet­terment of the department and to uphold traffic discipline for safer highways and motorways. Overall, these promotions reflect the com­mitment to recognising and re­warding deserving officers with­in the NHMP, with the expectation that they will continue to serve the commuters with devotion, hones­ty, and professionalism.