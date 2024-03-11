166 Motorway police officers promoted

ISLAMABAD - About 166 officers of different ranks in National Highway and Motorway Police have been promoted.
In this regard three important meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee for the promotions of National Highways and Motorway Police officers were chaired by Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud, Additional IG (South Region) Munir Sheikh and DIG (Establishment and Discipline) Dar Ali Khattak in the Ministry of Communications and NHMP, Central Police Office Islamabad. In the meeting 166 officers from different ranks were promoted to the next ranks. It was formally approved by Secretary Communications and IG, NHMP Salman Chaudhry.
A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Ministry of Communications under the chairmanship of the Federal Secretary for Communications in which 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Grade-17) were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (Grade-18). In another meeting, which was held at Central Police Office Islamabad under the chairmanship of Additional IG (South Region), 45 Inspectors (Grade-16) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (Grade-17).
The third meeting was also held at Central Police office under the chairmanship of DIG (Establishment and Discipline) in which 111 Sub Inspectors (Grade-14) were promoted to Inspector (Grade-16). Promotions of the officers are done on the basis of seniority and merit as per rules. The promotions were based on seniority and merit, in accordance with the rules. The Secretary Communications and IG NHMP Salman Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasising that their promotions were recognition of their excellent performance.
Secretary Communications and IG NHMP encouraged the promoted officers to continue working hard with dedication for the betterment of the department and to uphold traffic discipline for safer highways and motorways. Overall, these promotions reflect the commitment to recognising and rewarding deserving officers within the NHMP, with the expectation that they will continue to serve the commuters with devotion, honesty, and professionalism.