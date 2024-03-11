Monday, March 11, 2024
19 dead, 7 missing as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia Island

Agencies
March 11, 2024
INDONESIA   -   Tor­rential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indo­nesia’s Sumatra Island, killing at least 19 people and leaving sev­en others missing, the AP quot­ed local officials as having said on Sunday. According to the Na­tional Disaster Management Agency, more than 80,000 peo­ple had fled to temporary gov­ernment shelters after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses; 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof in nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province. Heavy rains cause frequent land­slides and flash floods in Indone­sia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains. 

Agencies

