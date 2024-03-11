19-member federal cabinet takes oath

The 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took oath at President House.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz. The oath-taking ceremony was held at in Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz recommended a list of lawmakers to President Zardari for appointment as federal ministers, including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik, Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal.

The recommended list also includes Amir Maqam, Owais Laghari, Ata Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Pirzada, Ishaq Dar, Mussadiq Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema and Mohsin Naqvi.

Though PM Shehbaz Sharif forwarded the names of members he want to see in his cabinet but the allotment of ministries is not confirmed yet. However, sources claimed that Ishaq Dar, a close Sharif family associate and four-time finance minister, will be handed over the portfolio of foreign minister.

According to sources, renowned bankers Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan and Shamshad Akhtar are likely to become the advisers to prime minister on finance and revenue.

Akhtar has been a key part of the recent caretaker government that has been praised by the IMF for “decisive policy efforts” to maintain stability.

Furthermore, sources claimed that Khawaja Muhammad Asif will retain the charge of the defense ministry. Ahsan Iqbal is in line for planning minister, Ataullah Tarar for information minister and Musadik Malik for energy ministry.

Meanwhile, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tariq Fatemi will become advisers and special assistants on foreign affairs, respectively. Former Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi will be appointed as an adviser on the interior ministry.