Monday, March 11, 2024
197 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  The operation against power pilferers was un­derway as 197 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan. A fine sum of over Rs 8.8 million was imposed on power pilferers over steal­ing 2,52,000 electricity units. MEPCO teams also recovered Rs eight fine from power pilferers on the spot. As many as 118 new cases were registered against electricity thieves and 17 were also arrest­ed on the spot. Likewise , the teams recovered over Rs 30 million pending dues from running and dead defaulters in a day. The operation against default­ers agricultural tube wells was launched in Multan and Sahiwal and connections of five agricultural tube wells were disconnected for non-payment of dues of over Rs 2.7 million. Electricity meters and transformers of defaulter agricultural tubewell consumers were also removed. Three tube well consumers paid the bills in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh after transformers removed over non-payment of arrears of over Rs 4,60,000.

Agencies

