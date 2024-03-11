2 dacoits held, citizen received bullet injury

MUZAFFARGARH - Local police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two dacoits after they were caught by masses during a dacoity at sub-tehsil Rangpur in Muzaf­fargarh. According to police sources, four dacoits entered into a cattle farm of local farmer named Najeeb Ullah Khaira. They tried to steal away the cattle. However, the owner and some other per­sons rushed to the site. The dacoits opened fire at the owners. Najeeb Ullah sustained serious inju­ries. Meanwhile, local people caught two dacoits and torture them. The other two dacoits managed to flee from the scene. The identity of the arrested dacoits will be shared later, said police officials. Po­lice is conducting raids to arrest their companions.