2 terrorists killed during shifting of explosives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Two alleged terrorists were killed on Sunday morning while a civilian was injured in a blast in the Board Bazaar on the Nasir Bagh Road here.
According to police, the terrorists, riding a bike, were carrying explosive material when it went off, killing them on the spot. On getting information, Rescue 1122 staff reached the site and removed the dead and the injured to Khyber Teaching Hospital. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that they were carrying 4 to 5 kilograms explosives. No evidence of suicide attack was found, he added.
“An explosion took place during the transfer of explosives. Three people were transporting the explosives of which two of them were killed in the blast and one of them sustained injuries,” he said. According to the SSP, it was not a planned terrorist activity. Investigators believe the explosion had occurred during transfer of material, he continued. Board Bazar is a busy road in Peshawar where usually there is heavy traffic. However, at the time of the blast, the traffic was slow.
The police prepared the preliminary report on the blast, according to which, the dead and injured are terrorists. The terrorists have been identified and they belonged to Peshawar, said the police, adding that they were wanted by the CTD. They said that mobile phones and other things were recovered from the militants. According to the CTD report, the three terrorists were heading towards their target with five kilograms of explosives.
One of the terrorists has been identified as Salman who was residing in Tehkal Bala area. The second terrorist has been identified as Amir while the third one, who was injured, has been identified as Usman, said the report.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast. He condoled with the bereaved families and ordered the best medical aid to the injured.
He issued directives to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured. He said that he was determined to eradicate terrorism.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the blast and sought a report from the inspector general of police.