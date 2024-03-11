2 terrorists killed during shifting of explosives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Two alleged terrorists were killed on Sunday morning while a civilian was injured in a blast in the Board Bazaar on the Nasir Bagh Road here.

According to police, the terrorists, riding a bike, were carrying ex­plosive material when it went off, killing them on the spot. On getting information, Rescue 1122 staff reached the site and removed the dead and the injured to Khyber Teaching Hos­pital. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that they were car­rying 4 to 5 kilograms explosives. No evidence of suicide attack was found, he added.

“An explosion took place during the transfer of explosives. Three people were transporting the explosives of which two of them were killed in the blast and one of them sustained in­juries,” he said. According to the SSP, it was not a planned terrorist activi­ty. Investigators believe the explosion had occurred during transfer of ma­terial, he continued. Board Bazar is a busy road in Peshawar where usually there is heavy traffic. However, at the time of the blast, the traffic was slow.

The police prepared the prelimi­nary report on the blast, according to which, the dead and injured are ter­rorists. The terrorists have been iden­tified and they belonged to Peshawar, said the police, adding that they were wanted by the CTD. They said that mobile phones and other things were recovered from the militants. Accord­ing to the CTD report, the three terror­ists were heading towards their target with five kilograms of explosives.

One of the terrorists has been iden­tified as Salman who was residing in Tehkal Bala area. The second terrorist has been identified as Amir while the third one, who was injured, has been identified as Usman, said the report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast. He condoled with the bereaved families and ordered the best medical aid to the injured.

He issued directives to provide all possible medical assistance to the in­jured. He said that he was determined to eradicate terrorism.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the blast and sought a report from the inspector general of police.