ISLAMABAD - The 23rd death anni­versary of famous film director Masood Pervez was observed on Sunday. Masood Parvez was born in Amritsar, In­dia in 1918. After the partition, he moved to Pakistan and chose to live in Lahore. He directed and produced many Urdu and Pun­jabi films, Beli was his directorial debut including super-hit Heer Ranjha, Zehr e Ishq, Koil and Khak aur Khoon, He was given famous Nigar Award twice. He died on March 10, 2001 in Lahore.