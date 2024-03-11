50,000 ration bags distributed so far: DC

MULTAN - The district administration has distributed more than 50,000 ration bags among deserving families across the district so far under the Chief Minister’s “Negahban Ramazan Package”. This was disclosed by the Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer during his vis­it to different areas of the city for monitoring of ration bags distribution here on Sunday. He directed officers concerned to speed up Rashan Bags dis­tribution in the district by keeping in view the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. He said that ration bags distribu­tion process would continue without any pause during ramazan in order to facilitate the deserving people as per the vision of CM Punjab Mary­am Nawaz Sharif. The deputy commissioner maintained that the district had prepared a comprehensive plan for ra­tion bag distribution while the concerned assistant commis­sioners were monitoring the process. He said that “Sasta Ramazan Bazaar” would be made operational from March 11 under the vision to extend public facilitation.

NH&MP CONDUCTS MOCK EXERCISE TO DEAL WITH EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

National Highways and Mo­torway Police (NH&MP) con­ducted a mock exercise to deal with emergency-like situation on Motorways in which Res­cue 1122 and other emergen­cy departments participated. An exercise on how to respond to dangerous accidents on highways or motorways was organized by Motorway Po­lice Central Two Zone Sector-I Beat 23 in collaboration with a private company and Pakistan State Oil. Along with the Mo­torway Police, other emergen­cy agencies also participated in the mock exercise.