APBF asks new govt to encompass long-term vision for sustained progress

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Business Fo­rum (APBF) has asked the new government that its strategies should not only focus on short-term gains but also encompass a long-term vision for sustained progress. He emphasized that such transparency from the government is crucial for instill­ing confidence in the business community and investors.

The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood observed that the country has had trouble raising enough money to cover its expenses. Due to the low tax-to-GDP ratio, borrowing and outside help are heavily relied upon to close the fiscal imbalance. There is a recur­ring budget deficit because the government spends more than it takes in. The national debt burden has risen, as a result, needing substantial financial resources for debt repayment. Both internal and external debt in Pakistan has been con­stantly rising.

He called upon the newly-elected government to an­nounce clear and robust economic strategies, as the country has stuck in low eco­nomic growth situation, where double-digit policy rate for the last few years has diminished capacity to increase domestic production, and exports, nega­tively impacting domestic re­source mobilisation.

The APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi said that the new gov­ernment that comes into office will have its work sharply cut out as far as the economic chal­lenges are concerned. Coming at the back of fast-unfolding cli­mate change crisis and recent COVID pandemic that pushed millions into poverty with little fiscal capacity of government to provide anywhere near close to what was needed in stimulus spending. Then there is acute debt distress, and seriously high inflation at the back of global aggregate supply shock, and accentuated by a world of rising conflicts, mainly in Ukraine, and the Middle East.

Ibrahim Qureshi said that even though Pakistan’s eco­nomic crisis in 2022-2023 is a recurring factor in the coun­try’s political unrest, it has a history of ignoring the nation’s true issues, which include poor governance, a broken judicial system, outdated laws, compli­cated tax system, lack of trans­parency, duplication in the government system, ineffective bureaucracy, improper use of our human, natural and water resources, lack of efficient local government, inadequate data for country’s planning, and the consistent flaws in policies in execution by the government departments. Pakistan’s GDP growth rate has always re­mained below its potential de­spite efforts to boost economic growth. The APBF president said that the development of important sectors and invest­ment prospects was hampered by inadequate revenue collec­tion, structural problems, and governance issues.

Since it has been causing seri­ous governance and economic issues for years, the cost of goods, food, petrol, and other necessities has increased, and inflation has almost reached 45 percent, which is not bear­able for the common man. On the other hand, there has been an increase in dissatisfaction among the public that no state institution is performing well and to save them from the haughtiness and bad adminis­tration pervasive in the system.